Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.