Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.96 Million Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.32% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $372,000.

NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 317,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $57.79.

