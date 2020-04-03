Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4,694.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,414,876 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

