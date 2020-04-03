Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.45. 499,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,859. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

