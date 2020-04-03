Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 188,012 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,012 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,683,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,694. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

