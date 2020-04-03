Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,452 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $60.19. 1,618,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,406. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.