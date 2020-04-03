Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,151,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 339,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,029,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,447,719. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.