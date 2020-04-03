Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. 4,421,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.