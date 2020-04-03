Leon Trefler Sells 607 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 495,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.