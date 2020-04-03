LHT Achieves Market Capitalization of $473,804.30 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a market capitalization of $473,804.30 and $123.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005230 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

