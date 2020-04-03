Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

