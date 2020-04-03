Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00021144 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00597274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.