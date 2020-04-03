LikeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,285.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $3,285.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.04457945 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,520,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,698,737 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

