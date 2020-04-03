Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. 2,509,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

