Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,121 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 366,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.