Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Lindsay worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $912.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

