LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $52,832.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.04428466 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

