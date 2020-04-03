LiquidApps Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $45,447.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,898,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,510,937 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

