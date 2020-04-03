Liquidity Network Hits Market Cap of $695,143.57 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $695,143.57 and approximately $39,807.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

