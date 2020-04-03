Lisk (LSK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $120.42 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BitBay and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,949,492 coins and its circulating supply is 122,863,781 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Exrates, Upbit, Livecoin, COSS, YoBit, Bitbns, Binance, Coinbe, OKEx, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bittrex, ChaoEX, BitBay, Cryptopia, Huobi, Coindeal, Coinroom, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

