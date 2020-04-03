Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $68,831.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Mercatox, Exrates and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.02490527 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.85 or 0.98443623 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 669,968,956 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Exrates, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

