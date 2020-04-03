LiteCoin Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $1,399.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,233.91 or 2.09675735 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

