Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,231. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,938,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,128,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.