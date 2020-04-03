LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0038 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $203,098.84 and $56,494.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00073482 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00342747 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000889 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047887 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010127 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012705 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001687 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.