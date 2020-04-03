Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $351.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.20 and its 200-day moving average is $389.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

