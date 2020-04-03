LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003189 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Fatbtc and IDEX. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $35,964.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017267 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003741 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

