Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,383.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Loki has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $6,383.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Loki has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,751.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.02100849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.03485471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00598599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00786671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075589 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00485454 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,082,674 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

