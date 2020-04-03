Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $14.20 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Loom Network has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc, Kucoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,946,829 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Allbit, LATOKEN, DragonEX, DDEX, Poloniex, DEx.top, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Kucoin, YoBit, Coinbe, IDEX, Upbit, Fatbtc, Tidex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

