Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, LATOKEN and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,946,829 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Upbit, GOPAX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, DEx.top, Allbit, Hotbit, Tidex, Coinbe, YoBit, DDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

