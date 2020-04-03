Loop Capital Cuts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $12.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

PLAY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,097,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

