Loopring Price Tops $0.0280 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OTCBTC, AirSwap and Bithumb. Loopring has a market cap of $28.58 million and $3.27 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,375,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, YoBit, IDEX, AirSwap, IDAX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Upbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.