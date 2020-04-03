Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,901 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -182.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

