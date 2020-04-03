LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,862 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of LPL Financial worth $123,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,656. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

