LTC Properties Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 110.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

NYSE LTC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 386,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

