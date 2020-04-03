Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LULU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average is $216.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,063 shares of company stock worth $40,796,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.