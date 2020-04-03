Luna Coin Market Capitalization Tops $6,179.50 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a market cap of $6,179.50 and approximately $145.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02622714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00197649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

