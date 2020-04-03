LUNA Price Hits $0.21 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUNA Profile

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official website is terra.money. LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GOPAX, GDAC, Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

