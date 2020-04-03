Lunyr (LUN) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008877 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, BiteBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

