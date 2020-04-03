Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXFR. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

LXFR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,893. The stock has a market cap of $333.42 million, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

