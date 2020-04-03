LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.48. 41,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,643. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

