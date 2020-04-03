M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

MDC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 913,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

