Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $223.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.50 million. Macerich reported sales of $211.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $904.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $915.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $917.35 million, with estimates ranging from $905.20 million to $929.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

MAC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $795.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

