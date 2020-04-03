Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 165,600 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.18% of NetScout Systems worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

