Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 61,887 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Hamilton Lane worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

