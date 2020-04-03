Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 808,100 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 808,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Kimco Realty worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $7.67 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

