Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 8,640 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.27.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $426.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.