Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $30,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

