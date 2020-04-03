Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of Chegg worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -329.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $913,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,789 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

