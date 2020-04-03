Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 153,199 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.72% of Yelp worth $42,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

