Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 211,947 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.78% of Quanterix worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanterix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $35,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,202 shares in the company, valued at $250,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $1,746,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.